Tyson Fury's trainer Sugar Hill tells The Gypsy King: Don't chase a points win against Wilder, go for the KO!

Tyson Fury has been told to go all out for the knock-out in his rematch against Deontay Wilder later this month by his new trainer, Sugar Hill.

The pair’s first encounter back in December 2018 was controversially judged a draw and Hill, the nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward, has warned his fighter not to go the distance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada come 22 February.

“That was a risk that Tyson took in the first fight in not stepping on the gas and trying to win on points,” Hill told IFL TV. “He doesn’t want that again. I don’t want it. I wasn’t raised that way. Emanuel always taught me ‘get the knockout’.

“That’s the only 100% way you know who won the fight by taking it out of the hands of the judges. The best way to win the fight is not to leave it to somebody else.”

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight and Undercard

Fury had a sojourn out of the ring in which he had a dalliance with WWE wrestling after needing 47 stitches for a cut above the right eye sustained in his last fight against Otto Wallin.

But Hill allayed fears it could be a problem when he faces Wilder in two weeks’ time. He said: “Everything is ok as far as I can see from the cut. It’s been healed and it’s been stitched up. I haven’t seen anything that would make me believe it’ll open up.”

The pair’s first fight marked a return for Fury after a spell in which he struggled with mental health issues and failed a drugs test in the months after his win over Wladimir Klitschko.

And that comeback saw Hill liken his charge to one of heavyweight boxing’s best. Hill added: “It reminds me of how Muhammad Ali came back and no one believed he would do what he did in his career after being laid off for such a time.”