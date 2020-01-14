tyson-fury-predicts-second-round-deontay-wilder-ko-in-rematch

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month.

Fury and Wilder will go head-to-head at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena in February, 14 months after their controversial opening bout.

Fury outboxed WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns, but the match was drawn.

Speaking at the opening press conference to preview their rematch on February 22, Fury said: “Deontay knows he was rocked three or four times in the last fight and I didn’t have the gas to finish him. This time I can turn that screwdriver until he is gone.

“You are going to sleep in two rounds. I keep having the same dream about round two. I am playing poker and I get dealt the number two card. He is getting knocked out in round two, 100 per cent.

“What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time. I am going to get that green belt, I am also going to get the Ring Magazine, and I am also going to keep my lineal championship, too.

“And if he wants to rematch again, no problem. You beat a man once, you beat him again, you beat him three times in a row.”