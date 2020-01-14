tyson-fury:-‘if-i’m-foolish-enough-to-be-hit-by-deontay-wilder’s-right-hand-i-deserve-to-lose;-i’ll-stop-him-in-two-rounds’

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder both claimed yesterday that there will be a decisive knockout finish in their heralded rematch as the two heavyweights resumed their war of words face to face at a press conference in Los Angeles ahead of their February 22 fight in Las Vegas. The monumental match-up has brought about an historic dual broadcast with FOX Sports and ESPN aligning coverage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Sin City.

Coming fourteen months after their first, controversial encounter, in which Wilder retained the WBC title through a split draw on the judges’ cards, both fighters delivered strong messages yesterday.

“This is the biggest title fight of this era for sure and I can’t wait,” said undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Wilder.

“We all know in rematches I’m always sharp because I’ve been in there before and I know what my opponent is capable of doing and what they plan on doing. I’m prepared more than ever for this fight.”

“I knocked him out the first time we fought. I told him two years ago I was going to baptize him. Rising up is part of the baptism. But this a different story. This is unfinished business. Because he’s in the WWE now, I’m going to make sure he gets knocked out of the ring. I might even come down with a flying elbow from the top rope.”