tyson-fury-claims-he-will-face-deontay-wilder,-anthony-joshua-and-dillian-whyte-in-final-three-fights-before-retiring

Tyson Fury claims he will face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his final three fights before retiring from boxing.

Former heavyweight champion Fury, 31, will face American star Wilder in a much-anticipated rematch next month after their controversial draw in 2018.

Fury is confident of beating Wilder in Las Vegas and says he will face British rivals Joshua and Whyte in his last two fights before retiring from the sport.

‘I’ve got three more fights left,’ Fury told iFL TV. ‘Wilder next, Joshua then Dillian Whyte, then I’m out.

‘Dillian has been mandatory for something like 2,000 days and hasn’t had a world title shot so when I beat Wilder I’ll give him a shot.

‘He can be a defence, for sure. One of my last three. Wilder, Joshua, Whyte, done.’

On the threat of Whyte, Fury added: ‘He is a good fight, a good boxer.

‘Gritty, determined, can climb up from the floor to win fights. He hasn’t had the lucky breaks like other people have. He will get his shot.’

Fury has previously claimed he will knock Wilder out in the second round of next month’s rematch but the American said he would ‘retire’ if that happened.

‘Him saying he’s gonna knock me out in the second round is not believable,’ Wilder said. ‘He has pillows as fists so I can’t see that happening.

‘If he knocks me out in the second round, I’m retiring. I’m done.’

Joshua, 30, won back his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles after beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia in December, six months following a shock defeat to the Mexican in New York.

