tyson-fury-believes-dillian-whyte’s-claim-that-deontay-wilder-was-knocked-out-in-sparring-by-wladimir-klitschko

Tyson Fury says he believes Dillian Whyte’s claim that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko when they sparred – and has heard the same from others.

Whyte revealed that he got sent home from a training camp with Klitschko for getting a little too rough with the Ukrainian legend in sparring, saying he had no desire to be one of a number of partners he witnessed get laid out.

According to Whyte, one of those was Wilder, who was ‘knocked cold, properly twitching as well’ when he took on Klitschko, even suggesting he feared facing him after that.

The unbeaten Wilder will put his WBC belt on the line when he faces Fury in their long-awaited rematch in Las Vegas next month, and the Gypsy King has no doubt that Wilder was KO’d.

Asked about Whyte’s claim, Fury told Behind The Gloves: ‘I know it to be true. I don’t know of Dillian Whyte to tell lies for no reason.

‘Dillian was probably there… he was there, actually. And I’ve heard it from other people apart from Dillian Whyte. People who are close to Klitschko and had nothing to do with it.

‘But whatever, sparring is sparring. It’s all in the gym and it’s allowed there. If you get knocked out in the gym, it’s better to be knocked out there than in a championship fight.’

Speaking about the incident, Whyte told Sky Sports: ‘I’ve seen him getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out. He knew what happened.

‘He had his hands up. He was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke, and he was going wild. Wlad backs up, changes his footwork, feinting, feinting, jabs to the body, throws that feint jab, left hook. Wilder had his hands up, he was gone.

‘It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad, because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.’

