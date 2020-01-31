Tyron Woodley sends warning to Leon Edwards: 'Dana White, you're going to be ashamed of yourself for this'

Tyron Woodley has warned Dana White and the UFC they have made a big mistake pairing him with Leon Edwards, vowing to send the Birmingham fighter ‘back to the drawing board’ when they meet in London in March.

Former welterweight champion Woodley will travel to the capital to headline UFC London against Edwards, who is in line to earn a shot at the 170lbs title if he gets the win at the O2 Arena.

Edwards is on one of the longest winning streaks in the promotion, winning eight consecutive fights since his 2015 defeat to Kamaru Usman – the man who now holds the welterweight title.

The 28-year-old hopes to set up a rematch with the belt on the line later this year – but Woodley warns he will deliver a firm reality check when the two come face to face in London.

“Leon says a lot of stuff,” Woodley told Standard Sport. “He needs to focus on how he is going to get back to the drawing board after he loses and what is going to be the next fight to get him back in the mix.

“All the other s***… I’ve been guilty in the past of looking too far down the road. How are you going to talk about a title shot when you are about to face the greatest welterweight of all time? he needs to re-shift his focus because he is about to get hurt.

He continued: “I don’t plan on doing it quick, I want to put a beating on him to the point where people are thinking ‘Why is he even in the octagon?.’ Dana White, you’re going to be ashamed of yourself for doing this.”