tyler-perry’s-netflix-movie-a-fall-from-grace-roasted-after-extra-drinks-from-glass-with-no-water

Tyler Perry’s new Netflix movie A Fall From Grace is getting dragged across all corners of social media after viewers spotted several blunders in the thriller.

The Madea actor and producer released the new melodrama on Friday – marking his first release exclusively with Netflix.

It stars Phylicia Rashad, Crystal Fox, Cicely Tyson, Mehcad Brooks and Bresha Webb, and focuses on a woman who confesses to murdering her husband and a lawyer who seeks to uncover the truth.

So far, the movie has received mixed reviews with many fans on the edge of their seats but critics eye-rolling yet another movie about a scorned black woman.

However, it’s become the subject of ridicule after viewers spotted an extra making several glaring mistakes, while they’ve also taken issue with the poorly-made wigs worn by the cast and a host of continuity errors.

It’s hard work being an extra – having to look as though you’re engaged in a real conversation, convincingly eat real food and – perhaps the number one rule – trying your hardest not to look at the camera.

Well according to social media, one particular extra failed on all accounts and it’s left them in hysterics.

In one restaurant scene, a man is seen in the backdrop sitting at a table in front of another customer.

While trying to feign nonchalance, the extra picks up a glass from the table and takes a sip.

Nothing out of the ordinary you might think until you realise there’s absolutely nothing in the glass and his gulps were definitely fake.

Oh, it gets better as he then takes a pick at the meal with a fork but fails to grab a morsel of food so we’re guessing that’s also faux.

‘This is what happens when you grab a random person on the street to be an extra and film a whole movie in 5 days. Drinking and eating a whole bunch of air,’ one viewer joked.

Among the other errors which fans noticed include a phone that visibly said it had ‘no SIM’ card but somehow was able to receive a call.

Not only that, the ‘phone call’ that came through was quite clearly a screenshot with the time and date on the top.

Familiar with that monkey emoji with the hands pulled over its eyes? Yep, we’re pulling that right now.

Viewers also took massive issue with the hairstyles sported by the cast with many appearing to be wearing wigs that weren’t very convincing.

The mocking only got worse when Tyler revealed he shot the entire movie in five days before Christmas, prompting fans to joke that he probably should have spent an extra day or two working on the film.

Opening up on his quick process, Tyler told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘We have shorthand. While it takes people in Hollywood seven days to shoot one episode of a primetime drama, we shoot two in six to seven days.

‘I just have a crew that does the impossible every day. They work closely with me, and we pull it all off, so it’s really amazing.’

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace is available to stream on Netflix now.





