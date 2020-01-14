tyga-mocks-love-island-star-eve-gale’s-claim-he-slid-into-her-dms-with-savage-tweet

Love Island’s Eve Gale proudly told her fellow islanders that she exchanged flirty messages with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga during the Spill The Tea challenge.

But Tyga has a different story.

The rapper has mocked the islander after her claims he slid into her DMs, by liking a tweet about the show.

Twitter was abuzz following Eve’s claims on Monday night’s episode of Love Island, with many doubting the 20-year-old had actually messaged Tyga.

And one of the responses came across Tyga’s radar.

The 30-year-old, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, liked a scathing tweet that compared a picture of Tyga to a white ‘lookalike’ and wrote: ‘The Tyga that she claims dm’ed her vs the Tyga that actually dm’ed her #LoveIsland.’

Ouch.

The Taste rapper later tweeted three laughing emojis, although didn’t specify what he was so tickled by.

However, fans in his mentions speculated he was laughing about Eve, with one person writing: ‘Bro went from A BILLIONAIRE to this one ONE twin #LoveIsland KMT let me Try my luck’ and another joking: ‘So Tyga watches #LoveIsland huh lool.’

Eve – who entered the Love Island villa with identical twin sister Jess – name-dropped Tyga after the lads guessed who which girl claimed ‘to have exchanged flirty messages with a famous rapper’.

The student said in the Beach Hut: ‘He slid into my DMs but nothing more.’

However, this wasn’t Eve’s first mention of Tyga – who previously dated Kylie Jenner and has a son with Blac Chyna – as she spoke about her celeb connections before entering the villa.

Eve said: ‘Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him.

‘He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too.’

Eve isn’t the only islander who has name-dropped a famous acquaintance, with Paige Turley telling the islanders her ex is none other than Lewis Capaldi.

Lewis, who dated Paige for a year, is a bit more supportive of his ex than Tyga is of Eve, though.

‘She never told me she was going on it,’ Lewis told The Edge New Zealand. ‘It would have been a nice heads up. But I mean, fair play, good luck to her.’

The Scottish star continued: ‘I’ll be fing watching it. Aye, I’ll be watching it, I’ll be going “go on Paige, come on”. When she’s on a date with a boy, “come on, kiss him”. I hope she wins.’

And if she does win, Lewis is hoping he gets a bit of commission.

He said: ‘The prize is like 50 grand. I’ll be like, “well, listen… they asked you to go on it, right… I’m not saying I’m the reason. But also, slide me two grand”.’

Eve is now coupled up with Callum Jones, after pinching him from Shaughna Phillips ahead of the first dumping.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





