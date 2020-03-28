tyga-joins-curtis-roach-to-remix-his-viral-tiktok-video-in-their-new-song,-‘bored-in-the-house’

With quarantines being extended all across the country, the right combination of cabin fever and an empty to-do list can produce levels of boredom never before experienced. A few weeks ago Detroit rapper Curtis Roach tried to alleviate his woes by taking to TikTok. In the video, Roach repeats the words “bored in the house” while making a beat on a table and snapping along. It became a hit, passing ten million views last week, according to a recent Instagram post from Curtis.

Now Curtis Roach has teamed up with Tyga to make his short video into a three-minute song, along with a video that highlights the boredom each artist currently experiences. Tyga shows show him killing time by repeatedly washing his hands, napping, playing with a basketball, and sitting on various couches. He also shows off a number of outfits and even some fancy footwork.

Joining Curtis in the”Bored In The House” fun, Tyga, Keke Palmer, Liza Koshy, Ondreaz Lopez, Chance the Rapper, and Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most-followed user, have all posted their own videos to go along with the song, but Curtis hopes one special celebrity joins in on the fun: Will Smith, someone Curtis described as “everybody’s favorite person.”

You can watch the video for “Bored In The House” above.