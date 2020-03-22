two-years-after-losing-her-daughter-and-unborn-child,-ruthie-ann-miles-is-expecting-a-child-in-spring!

You guys must be familiar with Ruthie Ann Miles. Well, if you are not aware of her, let me enlighten you with some profound knowledge concerning her. She’s a 36 year old American actress, who is best known for playing roles in musical theaters.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting a child. The Broadway actress shared the message of pregnancy on Saturday noon with a heartfelt note to her fans on social media.

She was thankful to everyone for their overwhelming support; since her baby announcement message comes absolutely 2 years after her two young kids were killed in a crash.

In her heartfelt message she wrote that they (Jonathan and she) would like to announce very happy news to the fans. The post said that they were expecting another child this spring! She thanked the many of her followers who supported them in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted them up in prayers, and filled them with love and encouragement.

You might remember that back in March 2018, Ruthie Ann was pregnant and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were hit by a car as they were leaving the church.

It was a very unfortunate accident as the 36 year old actress’s yet to be born child and her 4-year-old daughter were killed in left the earth in the tragic accident. You know what is really gun wrenching? Ruthie Ann was expected to deliver in the next coming weeks after the accident.

Remembering her daughters, she further wrote that Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being the big sisters, before ending her Instagram post that they are watching their family grow.

We would like to congratulate the couple for the latest inclusion.

Ruthie Ann Miles and Jonathan Blumenstein intend on naming their baby Sophia.