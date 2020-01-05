two-year-old-girl-needs-seven-baths-in-one-day-after-sneaking-sudocream-into-her-cot-and-caking-herself-in-it

Mum Fay Sammon was expecting to see her two-year-old Elsie’s sweet smiling face when she woke up yesterday.

Instead, she found her little girl covered head to toe in a thick layer of white Sudocream, which also coated her bedding and cot.

Elsie had managed to grab the pot from the cabinet by her bed during the night and decided to give her mum a surprise.

While her mum was sleeping, she opened the pot and smeared it quite literally everywhere.

Fay told Metro.co.uk: ‘I had used it in the night and left it on the cabinet by her bed. She reached over and grabbed it.

‘I woke up about 8.30 am and went to her room and there she was sat like that smirking at me.’

Fay snapped the picture of Elsie with her new look to appeal to others who might have some experience with Sudocream for advice.

She posted: ‘Please help me!!! I have just woken up to this!!! a FULL TUB OF SUDOCREM… how can I get it out of her hair? I’ve just washed it 3 times and it’s just a matted grey mess.’

People recommended everything from Fairy Liquid to baby oil.

Fay said the best thing was Fairy Liquid. She said: ‘I washed the bedding on a hot wash, used baby wipes on the cot and Fairy Liquid on dry hair like a mask and lots of shampoo.’

Cheeky Elsie has now had seven baths since yesterday morning and Fay says her hair is slowly getting back to normal.

The perfect reminder to parents to keep the Sudocream far away from tiny hands.

