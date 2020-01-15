Two-year-old covers £1,600 TV in Sudocrem after being left alone for five minutes

Children and creams should never, ever be left alone – unless you want a mess that takes seven baths to clean.

Definitely, definitely keep the Sudocrem away from any toddlers in the vicinity. Kids can cause a lot of havoc, even in just five minutes.

One cheeky toddler left to his own devices for mere minutes gave his mum the shock of her life after smothering nappy cream all over her £1,600 television.

Mum-of-four Sarah Wruck had left her two-year-old son Eli and his little brother Ben, one, alone in the living room while she quickly popped to the kitchen next door to start preparing dinner.

But in less than five minutes, the 34-year-old from Queensland, Australia, heard a cheeky giggle coming from the next room.

When she asked what her boys were doing, little Eli replied from next door that he was ‘painting’.

Sarah immediately went to see what was happening and was shocked to see the TV covered in a thick layer of Sudocrem nappy cream that had been left on top of a nearby change table.

Horrified Sarah, who is also mum to Oliver, 13, and Noah, eight, said she felt a wave of emotions.

The conflicted mum was on the verge of tears while also holding back laughter as her son stood there covered in nappy cream with a big smile on his face.

The psychology and counselling student said: ‘Their dad had left the nappy cream on the change table and Eli had gotten into it and smothered himself and the television with it.

‘When I saw what happened, I screamed for my partner. He couldn’t believe it. I was experiencing a combination of laughing and crying.

‘I couldn’t believe how much damage he’d done in such a little amount of time. I’d been gone less than five minutes.’

Sarah admitted she only knew something was going on because it was ‘too quiet’.

But she isn’t surprised he got to work on the technological canvas.

‘He loves art. He scribbled on the walls before with markers, and to him this was “painting” and he seemed very proud of what he’d done.’

The sticky nappy cream took over an hour remove – with Sarah using dry cloths, detergent and glass cleaner to finally get it all off while the dad bathed the toddler.

Thankfully, despite little Eli’s painting session, the television still managed to turn on and work as normal.

She said: ‘Nappy cream seems to be one of those things that toddlers just love to get into, I have no idea why.

‘You just never know with kids, and from what I’ve learned silence is the most dangerous thing!’

Has your child caused more damage than Eli?

