two-women-stabbed-on-new-year’s-day-as-man-is-arrested

Two women have been rushed to hospital after they were stabbed during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called to a house in Felixstowe, in Suffolk, at around 2am this morning, and a police cordon remains at the scene.

A man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow soon…





