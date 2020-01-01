Home NEWS Two women stabbed on New Year’s Day as man is arrested

Two women have been rushed to hospital after they were stabbed during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called to a house in Felixstowe, in Suffolk, at around 2am this morning, and a police cordon remains at the scene.

A man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow soon…



