two-women-seriously-injured-after-being-struck-by-van-at-busy-junction

Police are investigating a collision in Dudley, West Midlands, which has left two women in a serious condition in hospital.

They were hit by a Loomis van at 1.50pm at the busy Birmingham New Road junction and needed specialist trauma care at the scene.

The road was closed as air and land ambulances were sent to the crash site along with paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service said: ‘On arrival crews discovered two pedestrians, both women, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

‘Ambulance crews administered specialist trauma care at the scene before they were both transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on land ambulances.

‘The doctor from the air ambulance and the critical care paramedic travelled with the patients to help continue treatment en route to hospital.

Both patients are described as being in a serious condition.’

An eyewitness said: ‘It’s such a busy road and there are accidents here all the time.

‘There’s a walking stick in the road still. It’s so sad. I’m just praying for a good outcome.’

The man driving the van was assessed and discharged at the scene.