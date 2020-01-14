two-women-busted-in-georgia-with-two-gallons-of-date-rape-drug

January 14, 2020 | 11: 11am | Updated January 14, 2020 | 11: 12am

Two Alabama women were busted during a traffic stop that turned up two gallons of the date rape drug GHB in their car, officials said.

Ashley Prince, 47, and Jessica Patridge, 26, were driving Friday on Interstate 85 in Georgia when they were stopped for a window-tint violation, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, officers noticed “behavior consistent with criminal activity” and deployed a K9 to conduct a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two gallons of liquid gamma hydroxybutyrate, which is commonly known as the date-rape drug GHB, according to officials.

The duo, from Opelika, Alabama, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

Authorities later conducted a search of Prince’s home and discovered methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and additional quantities of the date-rape drug, the report said.

More charges are expected to be filed against Prince in connection with the narcotics.