two-west-ham-fans-arrested-over-alleged-homophobic-gestures-aimed-at-brighton-supporters

Two West Ham fans were arrested for alleged homophobic abuse aimed at Brighton supporters during Saturday’s 3-3 draw at the London Stadium.

The supporters have been released pending further investigation along with a third fan, who was arrested on suspicion of assault in an unrelated incident.

“Two male West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“One male (also a West Ham fan) was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

“They were taken to east London police stations where they were subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries continue.”

It comes after reports of homophobic chanting by West Ham fans during their 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in December.

