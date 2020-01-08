two-‘sexist’-adverts-banned-for-‘patronising’-women

Two companies have been branded ‘sexist’ after their adverts were banned for perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes.

PeoplePerHour, an online platform giving businesses access to freelancers, has come under fire for a poster advert put up in London Underground stations.

It shows a female entrepreneur smiling along with the words: ‘You do the girl boss thing… We’ll do the SEO thing’.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said 19 people complained that the advert was patronising, as it implied women are not technologically skilled and wouldn’t know much about search optimisation.

It comes after new rules which came into effect in June, last year, stated adverts ‘must not include gender stereotypes that are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offence’.

But People Per Hour said the term ‘girl boss’ was a reference to a book, popular culture movement and professional network.

However, it acknowledged the ‘execution might unintentionally come across as sexist and demeaning to women’ and has since removed the word ‘girl’ from the ad and issued an apology on its website.

The ASA said it featured a well-established stereotype that men were more suited to positions of authority in business, and that ‘girl boss’ implied the woman’s gender was relevant to their performance in an entrepreneurial role.

It also said the phrase ‘We’ll do the SEO thing’ was likely to be understood to mean that female ‘bosses’ in particular need outside help with IT matters.

The ASA said: ‘We acknowledged the steps taken to rectify those issues by removing the word “girl” from the ad and issuing an apology.

‘However, for the reasons given we concluded that the ad had the effect of reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes and that it breached the code.’

Meanwhile, PC Specialist – a manufacturer and seller of bespoke computers – was also criticised after a TV advert featured an all-male cast carrying out tasks like coding and producing music.

A male voice-over says: ‘For the players, the gamers, the “I’ll sleep laters”, the creators, the editors, the music makers. The techies, the coders, the illustrators… From the specialists for the specialists.’

The ASA said eight viewers complained it implied only men are interested in technology and computers and showed them in stereotypically male roles.

PC Specialist said its customer base was 87.5 per cent male, aged between 15 and 35, and their product, branding and service had been developed for their target audience.

The firm said there was no comparison between men and women in the ad and it did not imply women weren’t interested in computers.

But the ASA pushed back and said it repeatedly cut to images of only men, who were both prominent and central to the ad’s message of opportunity and ‘excellence’ across such desirable career paths.

The body said: ‘Because of that, we considered that the ad went further than just featuring a cross-section of the advertiser’s core customer base and implied that only men could excel in those roles.

‘Although the guidance did not prohibit ads from featuring only one gender, we considered that because the ad strongly implied only men could excel in the specialisms and roles depicted we concluded the ad presented gender stereotypes in way that was likely to cause harm and therefore breached the code.’