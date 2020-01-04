two-rockets-fired-near-us-embassy-in-baghdad-as-iran-crisis-worsens

Two rockets have been fired near the US embassy in Baghdad after an airstrike authorised by Donald Trump killed Iran’s top general, it has ben reported.

Security sources confirmed that ‘two missiles’ hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Another rocket attack reportedly targeted the Balad air base which is hosting US troops in Iraq, Reuters reported.

No casualties were immediately reported at the base, which is located 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

Reports of the rocket attacks come after a US airstrike killed Iraqi militia leaders and Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran’s elite Quds Force.