two-rare-collections-of-david-bowie-songs-are-being-released-in-2020-and-we’re-over-the-moon

Two new David Bowie releases have been confirmed for 2020.

Parlophone will be releasing streaming EP David Bowie Is It Any Wonder? Which is filled with unreleased and rare tracks from the Starman.

They will also be releasing the ChangesNowBowie session, which will be out on Record Store Day 2020 (18 April).

The first track from both releases, an acoustic version of The Man Who Sold The World is out now to bless our ears.

It was released to mark what would have been David’s 73rd birthday (8 January) as well as the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of the track.

ChangesNowBowie will be ChangingOurLives (sorry) since it was never available on record until now.

Now more bootlegging for us.

However, everyone will have to race their way to the nearest record store as only a limited number of CD’s and vinyl’s will be available.

The nine songs are recordings of mostly acoustic versions from sessions in preparation for David’s performance in Madison Square Garden for his 50th birthday.

David Bowie Is It Any Wonder? Is being released in instalments because we apparently enjoy being tortured.

It will be shared weekly from 17 January onwards and no, a tracklist isn’t available for either yet.

Meanwhile, fans came together to pay tribute to the late singer for his birthday.

He died of liver cancer in his home in New York City on 10 January 2016 and left behind a huge hole in fan’s hearts.

Taking to Twitter to remember the Starman on his birthday, fans made sure to thank him for the great music he left behind.

One fan tweeted out: ‘David Bowie would be 73 today. Thank you for your extremely colorful influence on music, potent voice, songs of vivid diversity, piercing insight, powerful emotions, and deep meaning.

‘You are a powerfully ambitious music icon who will always inspire the human spirit.’

David passed away merely two days before his 69th birthday as well as the release of his final album Blackstar.

He had been diagnosed 18 months earlier but had not made the news of his illness public, shocking the world.





