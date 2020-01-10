Home NEWS Two people die in separate crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry

Two people die in separate crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry

Two people have died following separate road crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry, police have confirmed.

A 66-year-old woman passed away in hospital on Thursday due to injuries sustained in a crash in October.

Christina Conlon, who was from the Coalisland area, was involved in the collision on the Coagh Road in Stewartstown on October 2.

A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Meanwhile, a male pedestrian, 46-year-old John Newcomb, died in hospital on Thursday after being hit by a car in Dunmurry.

Police received a report at around 6.20pm that a silver Chrysler Ypsilon car had been in a crash with a pedestrian on Glenburn Mews near the junction with Kingsway.

Mr Newcomb was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries. He was from the Dunmurry area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The police investigation is continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1003 26/12/19.”

