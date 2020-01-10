two-people-die-in-separate-crashes-in-stewartstown-and-dunmurry







John Newcomb and Christina Conlon, who died in separate road crashes

Two people have died following separate road crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry, police have confirmed.

A 66-year-old woman passed away in hospital on Thursday due to injuries sustained in a crash in October.

Christina Conlon, who was from the Coalisland area, was involved in the collision on the Coagh Road in Stewartstown on October 2.

A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Meanwhile, a male pedestrian, 46-year-old John Newcomb, died in hospital on Thursday after being hit by a car in Dunmurry.

Police received a report at around 6.20pm that a silver Chrysler Ypsilon car had been in a crash with a pedestrian on Glenburn Mews near the junction with Kingsway.

Mr Newcomb was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries. He was from the Dunmurry area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The police investigation is continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1003 26/12/19.”

