two-ohio-police-officers-fired-over-stormy-daniels-arrest

January 23, 2020 | 10: 07pm

The Columbus Police Department in Ohio fired two officers Thursday over their controversial arrest of porn star Stormy Daniels, 40, at a strip club in 2018.

Columbus’ Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus Jr. officially canned Steven Rosser and Whitney Lancaster after agreeing with a recommendation from Police Chief Thomas Quinlan — who hit the cops with departmental charges last year.

The disgraced cops have 10 days to appeal the decision.

Rosser and Lancaster were two of the four cops who conducted the arrest at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club and accused Daniels of letting patrons touch her, a violation of state law, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said at the time.

The charges were quickly dropped by prosecutors.

Daniels — who was paid $130,000 in hush money by Michael Cohen over her 2006 affair with Donald Trump — has sued the cops claiming they orchestrated the arrest to protect the president.

Documents viewed by WSYZ show that Rosser lied when he said in an interview he wanted to search for an underage stripper named “Pearl” in a human trafficking investigation — but never actually conducted the search.

The other two officers, Sgt. Scott Soha and Lt. Ronald Kemmerling, were suspended, WSYZ reported.

In September, Daniels received a $450,000 payout after the city settled another lawsuit she had filed for the improper arrest.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti pled not guilty last May to stealing $300,000 from his client. He was recently arrested for bail violation — after allegedly trying to extort Nike.