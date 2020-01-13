two-of-queen’s-grenadier-guards-performed-seven-armed-robberies-in-three-days,-court-hears

Two soldiers serving in the regiment that conducts ceremonial duties for the Queen carried out a string of armed robberies across south London, a court has heard.

Grenadier Guards Kristopher James-Merrill, 20, and Dillon Sharpe, 23, are alleged to have raided seven convenience stores with their friend Marlon Wright, 25, between July 24 and 26 2018.

Their regiment is one of the most senior in the British Army with soldiers recognised by the scarlet tunic and bearskin uniforms they wear while on ceremonial duty at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Sharpe, disguised in black clothing, a hood, gloves and a mask, threatened the shopkeepers with a BB handgun, demanding they hand over cash.

James-Merrill is accused of supplying the weapon, using his Mercedes A-Class as a getaway car, and conducting reconnaissance with Wright.

Kingston Crown Court heard one shopkeeper feared he would be shot and killed, while another was left bloodied with wounds to his head and face during the three-day spree.