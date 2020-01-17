Two men walking dogs met in Brighton. One left in handcuffs after allegedly pulling a gun.

An encounter between two men walking their dogs in Brighton resulted in one of them being arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the ground.

Boston police arrested Daniel Logan, 50, at around 7: 41 on Thursday night on firearm and assault-related charges after they responded to a call on shots fired near the back of McKinney Playground by Keenan Road in Brighton.

Logan was walking his dog when he allegedly approached another dog-walker and asked if he wanted to “fight or wanted to have the two dogs fight, to which the victim declined,” the Boston Police Department reported.

The victim told police that Logan then began to threaten him for seemingly no reason before pulling out a firearm from his jacket pocket and firing one shot into the ground near the shortstop position on the baseball diamond.

According to reports, the victim said he quickly left the area and contacted the police, who arrived later and reported finding ballistic evidence at the described location.

Additional responding officers arrived soon after and located Logan nearby, placing him into custody and performing a pat frisk, but finding no weapon.

Despite calling in additional officers and Boston Police Department’s K-9 units, police said no firearm was found on the scene or surrounding areas.

Police reported that Logan will appear in Brighton District Court on multiple charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and unlawful possession of ammunition.