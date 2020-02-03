Two men robbed at gunpoint in Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — Two men walking in Forest Park were robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening, police said. Neither was injured.It happened about 6:05 p.m. on the 5800 block of Lagoon Drive on the west side of the park. Two men, 76 and 70, were walking on the path when two men with their faces covered, each 18 to 20, pulled out a weapon and announced a robbery.One of the suspects took money from one of the victims. When the other victim said he didn’t have anything, the suspects fled, police said. Police said they were investigating.

