two-men-killed-in-separate-collisions-in-co-antrim







The scene on Garryduff Road at Dunloy where Desmond Wilson died in crash Desmond Wilson

Two men died in separate road traffic collisions on Friday.

Desmond Wilson (59), from Ballymoney, was driving a white Peugeot which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road just outside the village of Dunloy early yesterday morning.

In the second incident a man aged 29 died in a two-vehicle collision on the A6 Randalstown Road, close to the Junction One outlet.

The identity of the man has not yet been made public by the authorities.

In the Dunloy incident, emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Wilson’s life could not be saved.

The Ambulance Service, Fire Service and PSNI all attended the incident. Community leaders spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Local councillor Darryl Wilson said: “I was deeply saddened to learn that the road traffic collision on the Garryduff Road this morning has resulted in someone losing their life.