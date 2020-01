Chemicals in the basement of the home prompted a hazmat response.

Two men died in a two-alarm fire at a Fitchburg home early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Fitchburg firefighters received a report of a fire at 14 Highland Ave. at about 12: 36 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Dateo Jr. said.

Firefighters found two men in the home, one on the first floor and one on the second floor. Both were unconscious and not breathing, Dateo said.