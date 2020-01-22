two-men-arrested-in-connection-with-malcolm-mckeown-murder







Malcolm McKeown

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team.

They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

McKeown, a career criminal, was gunned down in broad daylight outside a filling station in Waringstown in August.

He was shot six times in an attack minutes after he left the shop at the petrol station. His body was found slumped in his car at the side of the garage.

A car believed to have been used by the murderers was later found burnt out on the edge of the Mourneview estate in Lurgan.

There have been a number of arrests in connection with the police investigation.

Two men, Jake O’Brien (25) and Andrew Martin (24) have been charged with McKeown’s murder. Both deny the charge.

Belfast Telegraph Digital