two-kids-dead-after-chicago-mom-leaves-one-in-tub,-jumps-out-window-with-other

January 2, 2020 | 9: 19am

Two young children are dead after a mom in Chicago left one in the bathtub then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other, police said Thursday.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her 30s, allegedly stabbed her 70-year-old father at a South Shore apartment Thursday before leaping out the window with her 1-year-old son, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police arrived around 1: 48 a.m. to find the woman and the boy on the ground outside of the high-rise building.

Security officers then brought police to the apartment, where they discovered a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in the bathtub, news station WGN-TV reported.

They also found her 70-year-old father suffering from cuts to his face and body, authorities said. He told officers that his daughter slashed him before jumping out the window with her son.

Both children were brought to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Authorities were unable to confirm whether the 2-year-old was the woman’s child.

She and her father were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

The deadly episode is under investigation.