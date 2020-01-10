two-inmates-wearing-suicide-vests-stabbed-prison-guard-in-terror-attack

An incident which saw two inmates stab a prison guard while wearing fake suicide belts is being treated as a terror attack.

The attack happened just after 9am at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

A Met statement said: ‘At approximately 9.10am, on 9 January, two prisoners are believed to have approached and attacked a prison officer. The prison officer received injuries to his head and neck and it is believed the attackers used improvised bladed weapons during the assault.

‘The two prisoners were subsequently detained by other prison staff, some of whom also suffered injuries.

‘Five members of staff at HMP Whitemoor, including the seriously injured officer, were subsequently taken to hospital following the incident. All five have since been released from hospital.

‘Both attackers were also wearing belts with various items crudely attached.

‘Due to the circumstances relating to this incident, it was deemed appropriate for the investigation to be carried out by officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

‘Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), has now confirmed the matter is being treated as a terrorist attack and the investigation continues at pace.

‘The incident itself was quickly contained and dealt with by prison staff and from our enquiries thus far, there is nothing to suggest any continuing threat inside or outside of the prison system linked to yesterday’s incident.

‘Both the prisoners suspected to have been involved in the attack remain in prison. No arrests have been made at this time.’

This is a breaking news story, more to follow…