two-in-hospital-after-belfast-holywood-road-crash







The crash on the Holywood Road. Pic Kevin Scott, Belfast Telegraph.

Two people are in hospital after a crash on the Holywood Road in Belfast.

The three-vehicle incident happened at around 10.30am on Monday.

Police and the Fire Service attended the scene cordoning off the road.

Two emergency ambulance crews attended the scene.

An Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

The emergency services remain at the scene and there have been reports of traffic disruption.

A PSNI spokeswoman added: “Motorists are advised that the Holywood Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“The road is closed at the junction of Inverary Avenue. Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route, if possible.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital