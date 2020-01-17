two-hunt-stewards-allegedly-assaulted-by-man-who-claimed-he-was-‘convicted-murderer’

Two hunt stewards were allegedly assaulted during a rally by an attacker who claimed he was a “convicted murderer”.

The incident happened during the Warwickshire Hunt on Wednesday, which members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs and Cirencester Illegal Hunt Watch had been demonstrating against.

Footage captured by a hunt steward in an Oxhill field shows her backing away from a grey-haired man wearing glasses, who shouts: “I’ll be back in fprison. I’ve just come out now for fmurder.”

He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, who can be heard screaming: “Get off… do not assault me.”

A second female steward steps between them and guides the man away as he continues to shout abuse.

Warwickshire Police said they are investigating the incident, adding: “We were called at 5.26pm on Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault, which had taken place earlier in the day in Oxhill.

“It’s reported two women were touched inappropriately over their clothing at around 1.15pm.”

One of the two stewards, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she felt “violated and frightened” by the incident.