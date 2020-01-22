‘two-down,-four-to-go’:-john-cleese-speaks-out-on-monty-python-co-star-terry-jones’-death

John Cleese has paid tribute to his Monty Python co-star Terry Jones following his death aged 77.

The comedy legend died on 21 January with his wife Anna by his side, following a long battle with dementia.

And in the wake of the family issuing a statement confirming the sad news, Cleese spoke out – saying: ‘Two down, four to go.’

The 80-year-old tweeted: ‘Just heard about Terry J.

‘It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away…

‘Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection.’

The comedian added: ‘Two down, four to go.’

Jones and Cleese formed Monty Python alongside Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Graham Chapman in 1969, when they all brainstormed in a tandoori restaurant in north London.

Chapman died aged 48 from tonsil cancer in 1989, on the eve of Monty Python’s 20th anniversary.





