Two Dierbergs workers at Warson Woods store test positive for COVID-19

WARSON WOODS— Two Dierbergs Market employees are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the store announced on its website. Dierbergs informed employees of the associates testing positive on Wednesday.

The store is still open after being thoroughly cleaned by a separate company, the statement said.Previously the store posted on social media about employees wearing bandannas and other eye protective gear at the store.

