Two dead of COVID-19 as virus hits senior homes short on staff, supplies

A man enters Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Charles.

The sign outside of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Charles.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two nursing home residents in St. Charles have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, local health department officials confirmed Wednesday.A woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s who were residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation are among the county’s four recorded deaths due to COVID-19, said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, St. Charles County public health director.Sixteen other residents and three employees at the skilled-nursing home have tested positive, he said, up from three residents and one employee last week. The deaths at Frontier are believed to be the first at facilities housing older adults in the St. Louis region, but the problem is statewide. On Tuesday, health officials in Greene County announced a resident in his 90s became the fifth to die at an assisted-living facility in Springfield after testing positive for COVID-19.Advocates for the Missouri’s elderly said the homes are short on staff and protective equipment. “Our entire community is at the point now we’re presuming everybody could have this disease,” said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a Creve Coeur-based nonprofit group. Six other homes in the St. Louis region have reported COVID-19 cases, including Life Care Center of St. Louis, which on Wednesday had 22 residents and five employees sickened with the disease, up from four residents and two employees last week.Three of homes in St. Louis County — Mason Pointe in Town and Country, Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, and Sunrise Senior Living in Des Peres — publicly reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday for the first time.Statewide, at least 27 licensed long-term care facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case in a resident or employee, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. A DHSS spokeswoman did not respond Wednesday to a request for more details.All of the homes have taken strict precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include banning visitors three weeks ago under direction from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Moore said. Homes have also screened employees and residents daily for symptoms like fevers and coughs, closed common areas, canceled group events and isolated residents.But with nurses and other staff in close contact with older adults, many of whom need care for preexisting medical conditions, the homes are still vulnerable to the virus spread, she said. “We knew once it was able to get into any long-term care facility no matter how vigilant they’re being, it was going to spread,” Moore said. Like a wildfireKenneth Volk Jr. is concerned about his father, 86-year-old Kenneth Volk Sr., who is a Frontier resident. The elder Volk, who has not tested positive, moved into the nursing home’s memory care facility last fall when he began needing more medical attention than he could get at home.Volk Jr. said he last was able to see his father on March 1, not long before Frontier stopped allowing visitors in an attempt to protect residents.“It’s hard because right now you don’t know if those visits could be the last time I ever see him,” he said.“But I am here at home and I just keep thinking about the people there in the thick of it taking care of him every day,” Volk Jr. said. “I know they’ve got his best intentions at heart and I know they are there putting themselves at risk to help my dad.”Volk Jr. said his father’s memory loss prevents him from knowing the extent of the pandemic that has spread at Frontier.“Some of the staff call with updates and he talked to my sister on the phone and was in good spirits,” Volk Jr. said.

Kenneth Volk Sr. pictured at his 80th birthday in July 2013.

The son doesn’t blame Frontier for the spread of COVID-19. His family thinks of the virus like a wildfire that can spread anywhere.“We just need to pray now,” Volk Jr. said. “I want to lift up the people who are taking care of my dad, because I can’t be there and we need them.”Frontier staff in recent days have taken more strict measures to prevent the virus spreading, in addition to precautions taken weeks ago, Cianci-Chapman said. That includes restricting residents to their rooms and building chutes to transport dirty linens so employees don’t have to carry them through the building. “This is a perfect storm environment for this particular virus,” Cianci-Chapman said. “This is a very contagious virus, and nursing home populations are the most vulnerable to this virus.”Health officials helped the facility obtain more masks, gloves and other supplies from a federal emergency stockpile, Cianci-Chapman said. But there remains a national shortage. And they need more of other regular supplies, like pulse oximeters that measure oxygen levels in blood, to avoid using one device on multiple patients. “The testing supply system for equipment, the swabs and the reagents, just has not worked in America,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say about that. It makes it extremely hard for public health officials to do our job.” Bill Bates, CEO of LeadingAge Missouri, an association representing 125 nonprofit senior living and health care communities in Missouri, said a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and staffing shortages are the biggest concerns for most of his members.“They go hand-in-hand,” Bates said. “If you don’t have enough PPE, staff might not want to work and put themselves and their families at risk.”Bates said the need to isolate patients to limit the spread of COVID-19 also worsens staffing problems.“For example, if one staff member might be able to feed three patients at communal meal times, now that’s not possible,” Bates said. “Now it’s all one-on-one care.”Voyce is compiling a list of donations requested by area homes, Moore said. “They need the masks, the gowns, the hand sanitizer just as much,” she said. “They’re doing a lot of similar jobs.”Among other COVID-19 cases at senior-living facilities in the St. Louis area: Two residents and two employees of Lutheran Senior Services senior-living homes in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, said spokeswoman Maryanne Wallace.They include a resident and staff member at Mason Pointe senior-living community in Town and Country and a resident and employee at Meramec Bluffs independent-living center in Ballwin.Both staff members reported symptoms of the coronavirus when they were screened at the facility upon arriving for work last week, Wallace said. The employees were immediately sent home where they have remained in quarantine, she said.Both residents were taken to the hospital for symptoms last week were they remain, Wallace said.And at least one person at Sunrise Senior Living in Des Peres had tested positive for COVID-19, said Lisa Thompson, an executive with the company, in a written statement. Thompson did not release more details.St. Louis County officials on Wednesday declined to confirm if any of five reported deaths due to COVID-19 in the county were related to nursing homes or other senior-living facilities, citing privacy laws banning personal identification of patients. Updated at 8: 56 p.m.

