two-dead-and-one-injured-in-texas-university-shooting

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two people have been killed and a third person injured during a shooting in a Texas university’s halls of residence, police said.

The gun attack took place at a dormitory on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus where two people were later confirmed dead.

Another victim was taken to hospital after the incident. Their condition is currently not known.

When the attack happened, students and staff were told to take shelter while police investigated three gunshots.

That instruction was lifted about an hour and a half after it was made.

There has been no indication whether a suspect is being hunted (nbcdfw)

A three-story block of flats for first-year students is still blocked off, according to some US news reports.

People are being told to head to the student centre where there are counsellors available.

The building is Pride Rock residence halls which houses first-year students.

Officers are now scouring the area and lessons have been cancelled for the day.​

The university has not said if a suspect is being sought.

Commerce is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.