two-dead-and-15-injured-after-shooter-opens-fire-outside-bar

At least two people have been killed and another 15 are reportedly injured following a shooting outside a bar.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said the incident took place shortly before midnight Sunday.

A police spokesman said responding officers found ‘a chaotic scene’ and had to call in help from around the city.

Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot. Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased and that they were shot by an armed security guard.

The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

During the investigation, police heard that at least 15 people showed up to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting.

At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…