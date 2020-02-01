Two charged over £50 jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's west London home

Two people have been charged by detectives investigating a £50 million jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s west London home.

Tower Hamlets residents Maria Mester, 47, and 29-year-old Emil-Bogdan Savastru have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Police said a 21-year-old man arrested at Stansted Airport with Mester on Friday has been released under investigation, as has a 31-year-old man arrested in east London on Thursday.

Savastru was detained at Heathrow Airport on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.

The Met has said the arrests were in relation to the burglary in Palace Green, Kensington, on December 13 in which all of Ms Ecclestone’s jewellery was reportedly taken.

The haul included rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift.

Police said in December they were called to the scene by security at the building, which is next to Hyde Park.