Two charged in BB gun robbery, assault at Concordia Seminary in Clayton

Darrion Gardner is one of two men charged in a BB gun robbery Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, on the Concordia Seminary campus in Clayton.

Malik Dorsey is one of two men charged in a BB gun robbery Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, on the Concordia Seminary campus in Clayton.

CLAYTON — Two Spanish Lake men were charged Sunday in an armed robbery and assault the day before on the Concordia Seminary campus in Clayton.Darrion Gardner, 19, of the 11200 block of Ruesta Drive, and Malik Dorsey, 20, of the 1900 block of Lakemont Lane, each were charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and attempted robbery.Gardner and Dorsey approached a woman about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the first block of North Seminary, indicated they were armed and demanded her cellphone, according to court documents.She told the robbers she didn’t have a phone and that the only valuable item she had was her necklace, charges said. When Gardner tried and failed to rip off the woman’s necklace, she handed it over to him. As Gardner and Dorsey ran, they confronted a man nearby, pushing him to the ground and taking his wallet and cellphone.Dorsey then struck the man above the right eye with a BB gun, according to the charges.Gardner and Dorsey fled but were found a short time later “by pinging the cellphone of the victim,” charges said. The phone was found in a vehicle with Gardner and Dorsey inside.A judge set bail for each of the men at $75,000 cash-only. Dorsey has a pending burglary charge in St. Louis County from Jan. 16.Police said in court documents that the men told officers they were homeless. Police also said they are suspects in another robbery Jan. 29, but no details were available.Court records did not list lawyers for either defendant.

