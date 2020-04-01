two-bandanas-belonging-to-tupac-are-being-sold-at-an-auction-along-with-other-memorabilia

It’s been nearly 24 years since the death of iconic West Coast rapper Tupac. While his memory lives on through his music, and several conspiracy theories surrounding his death, memorabilia belonging to the late rapper can often be found floating around the internet. Those who wish to purchase an item formerly owned by the rapper are in for good news: two bandanas and other memorabilia from the rapper are being sold in an online auction.

Thirteen items belonging to Tupac are being auctioned off by Gotta Have Rock and Roll. One red and one blue bandana are being sold starting at $1,000. Other articles for up for auction include one of his diamond nose studs, a handwritten letter to his girlfriend from prison in 1995, a signed and inscribed polaroid, an original press release from Death Row Records, a hotel bill, two handwritten lyric pages, and much more.

Ahead of the auction, another item formerly belonging to the iconic rapper was sold for a record-breaking amount. Tupac’s old prison ID card sold for a hefty $30,000 to an unidentified collector who wishes to remain anonymous. Garry Shrum, Director of Music Memorabilia at Heritage Auctions explained the reason for the large price tag: “Tupac and his music are just as relevant today as they were more than 20 years ago. Fans haven’t forgotten his impact on hip-hop. They will go to any lengths to own a piece of Shakur’s life and times.”

Find more information on Tupac’s items being sold here.