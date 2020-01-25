two-arrested-on-suspicion-of-attempted-murder-in-newry-as-man-left-with-‘life-changing’-injuries







Talbot Street in Newry. Picture: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Newry late on Friday night.

The men, aged 22 and 35-years-old were arrested at the scene of the incident at a house on Talbot Street in the city shortly after 10.30pm.

A 41-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and was taken to hospital, where he is undergoing surgery on Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “The two men we arrested remain in custody as we continue with our enquiries.

“This was a savage attack which has left the victim with life changing injuries, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Talbot Street area last night, prior to or around the time the incident was reported to us, to get in touch. “Anyone who has information which can help us establish what occurred is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2031 of 24/01/20 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital