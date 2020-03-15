Two Actors Bid Farewell To The Popular Show Riverdale, Are there any plans or, they will be on rest for long due to coronavirus??

It seems like two prominent actors are going to bid farewell to the popular show Riverdale. As the fourth season of the show is coming to an end this May, May, Skeet Ulrich, and Marisol Nichols will be bidding goodbye to the Archie Comics-set series.

Two Prominent Faces Are Bidding Adieu To The Popular Show, Riverdale! Here’s What We Know.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has addressed the issue and expressed his gratitude towards the two cast members and the hard work they both have put in over the years on the show. He further said that they are always welcome back in Riverdale.

Now that the two show members are leaving the show behind, they would be written off the show. However, the way they are going to be written off is still under wraps. Considering what the showrunner said, they won’t be completed killed off the show.

The Showrunner Said That They Both Are Always Welcome Back In The Show!

In the show, Ulrich played the role of a gang leader-turned-sheriff since the beginning of the show. On the other hand, Nichols has portrayed Hermione Lodge, a businesswoman, and Veronica’s mother. The show has been renewed for a fifth season already. We are going to miss the two in the upcoming new season of the show.

While no one knows that why the two actors are leaving the show behind, the reason is still kept under wraps. The other cast members have still not said anything regarding the issue. We can assume that both of them might have received better options elsewhere and might be soon seen in some other show. That’s all we know for now about the sudden departure.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, there are chances of delay in the work and project they may get. Well, time will tell, what will happen.