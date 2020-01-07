two-accused-of-kidnapping-student-from-patna-mall,-gangraping-her

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged rape case.

Patna:

A college student was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint by two people in Bihar’s Patna on Monday. The suspects, who allegedly kidnapped her from the parking lot of a mall in the city’s SK Puri area, are also accused of making a video of the assault in an attempt to blackmail her.

Speaking to mediapersons, the rape survivor described how the ordeal had begun two days ago when the main accused approached her with a sexual proposition. “He told me that as he was a ‘local goonda’, nobody will object if I entered into a relationship with him. Although I ran away in fear back then, I chanced upon him again at JD Mall yesterday,” she said.

The man propositioned to the complainant again, and when she went to the parking lot sometime later, a car screeched to a halt in front of her. “The person driving the car remained seated while the main accused came over and pointed a pistol at my head. He threatened to shoot me unless I came along with them. The two drove me to an apartment down the road to Patliputra and forced themselves on me. I cried for mercy, but they just wouldn’t listen,” the woman said, bursting into tears.

The woman said that the two shot a video of the rape and threatened to post it on the Internet unless she agreed to similar encounters in the future. “They tried to rape me in the car on the way back too, but I managed to escape. I told my roommate about the incident, after which the police were informed,” she said, adding that she has already undergone a medical test.