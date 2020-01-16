twitter-will-‘probably-never’-let-you-edit-your-tweets

The option to edit a tweet has been one of the most requested features since Twitter launched over a decade ago.

Even Kim Kardashian has tried to make it a thing.

But according to the company’s CEO, it’ll ‘probably never’ happen.

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter way back in 2006, confirmed as much in a Q&A video interview with Wired in which he answered users’ questions about the service.

One question came in asking: ‘Ayo @Twitter, can we get that edit button in 2020?’, to which Dorsey replied ‘The answer is no.’

The billionaire went on to explain there’s no Edit button because of Twitter’s origin as a public text messaging service.

Dorsey said: ‘We started as an SMS text messaging service. So as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe and that feeling from the early days.’

He then outlined some of the other issues that may come from allowing Twitter’s millions of users to edit their tweets.

‘You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and an hour later you completely change the contents of that tweet,’ he said. ‘Then that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different.’

Dorsey admitted that the company has thought about it, and that the closest they came to a solution was a time window during which one could edit their tweets.

‘A lot of people want it to fix a quick spelling error, a broken link or whatnot, and that’s great. We’ve considered a one-minute window or 30-second window to correct something.

‘But that also means that we have to delay sending that tweet out, because once it’s out, people see it.’

In conclusion, we wouldn’t suggest getting your hopes up for an Edit button on Twitter anytime soon.