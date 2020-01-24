twitter-launches-tricolour-india-gate-emoji-to-celebrate-republic-day

This is the 5th year Twitter has supported Republic Day with a custom emoji.

New Delhi:

Twitter India on Friday launched a specially designed emoji of the India Gate lit up in the tricolour to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day.

According to Twitter India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be tweeting with this emoji on January 25 during his address to the nation.

“We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in public conversation,” senior Twitter official Mahima Kaul said in a statement.

The emoji will be available in English and ten other Indian languages that include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

It will be live until January 30.

This is the fifth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a custom emoji.