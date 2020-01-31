twitter-has-been-suggesting-new-jobs-for-meghan-and-harry-as-they-start-their-new-life-in-canada

The hottest luxury and A List news

Now that Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped away from senior royal duties, there’s been a lot of speculation about what the couple are going to do next.

But as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to consider their options, Twitter has come up with a number of potential roles that the pair could look into – with a few users even inviting the couple to apply.

People got creative as the hashtag #NewJobsForMeghanAndHarry began trending online.

The couple outside Windsor Castle on their wedding day (AFP via Getty Images)



One user suggested Prince Harry could dip his toe into acting alongside his wife Meghan, writing, “Play themselves in future seasons of the Crown.”

Another user suggested they should be “the couple in the picture frame you purchased so you don’t have to display photos of your real family.”





Another said they needed someone to “shovel my driveway if they are interested”, while another suggested they open up a plumbing company called “royal flush.”

Plenty of users thought a reality show gig would be a solid bet, with names including I’m a Celeb…Get Me Out of Here, Britain’s Got Talent and Dancing With the Stars thrown into the mix.

One even suggested they could be “Game show hosts who give away their own money”, accompanied by a photo of Meghan from her The Price Is Right days.





However, Scott McGillivray of the popular Canadian show Scott’s House Call tested the waters to see if they were interested in featuring on his own home design programme.

“Hey Meg and Harry, I got a new show coming on @hgtvcanada… do you enjoy home renovations?” he wrote.





Dating app Hinge also reached out to Meghan in the hope she might want to be one of their “great dating experts.”

It tweeted, “We’re always looking to hire great dating experts. Meghan, you landed a legit prince. DM us if you’re interested in working here.”





Given Meghan and Harry are making Canada their new home, one potential job was an opportunity to show their love for the country.

The Canadian Olympic team informed the couple that while Prince Harry had missed out on any suitable jobs, they did have one ready for Meghan (and more specifically, her Suits character paralegal Rachel Zane) if she was interested.





They shared a link to a job application for a role called Senior Legal Counsel, with the caption, “We’re sorry Harry, you just missed our position as Manager, Government Relations and Public Affairs 😔 But Meghan, we’re sure that Rachel Zane would be a perfect candidate for this position.”

It seems like there was a lot of love for Meghan and her old show Suits in particular, as some users clamoured for her return in a season 10 (the show ended last year.)





One user had a rogue Suits suggestion, writing, “Suits. Selling them.”





Roles in the Canadian government were also mooted. One user had high hopes for the couple, tweeting they could be “President of the U.S. and First Gentleman.”





Others hoped they would take time to “focus” on their family and son Archie. One user wrote that they hoped Harry and Meghan would, “Be the best people they can be and focus on their children.”





Another also called for them to “live life to its fullest” and take advantage of their new chapter together.

And finally, one user said they wanted in on the new employment: “Hey when y’all find a new job, bring me with. I need a damn job. Im a decent pastry chef lol.”





It remains to be seen yet what the couple decide on, but thanks to Twitter they’re not short on ideas.