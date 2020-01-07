twitter-european-chief-bruce-daisley-departs-after-eight-years

Twitter’s top ranking London executive has departed the company and offered his services for free in the fight against climate change.
Bruce Daisley, who spent eight years at the social networking site, said that it was “time for a change” and that yesterday, Monday, January 6, was his last day.
“I feel so lucky to have worked on a product I love with the best people in the world, what an honour,” the outgoing EMEA chief wrote in a series of tweets.
Mr Daisley said he will take time off and used the opportunity to tout the paperback release of his book ‘The Joy of Work’, which will be sold under the title ‘Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat’ in the US.
“If anyone is doing anything to help fight climate change and wants someone to help them for free please hit me up,” he said.
Mr Daisley joined Twitter in 2012 from Google, where he was a director for YouTube. The University of York graduate has also previously acted as a digital advisor to Comic Relief.
Twitter has yet to line up a replacement for the outgoing EMEA boss.
The social networking site’s VP of global client solutions, Sarah Personette, thanked Mr Daisley for all he had done for the company during his tenure.
“You’ve been a true partner to me, the entire global team, and to our client partners around the world,” Ms Personette said in a series of tweets.
Twitter’s client solutions head also said that the search was now underway for Mr Daisley’s replacement.
Mr Daisley previously spent nine years across a number of digital and sales roles at EMAP.
As well as his new book the outgoing chief has also presented the Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat podcast, which focuses on work culture, since 2017.
When contacted for comment a Twitter spokeswoman directed The Daily Telegraph to Mr Daisley and Ms Personette’s tweets.
In December, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey outlined details of a new group inside the company called “Bluesky”. The team has been tasked with developing an open-source decentralised internet standard.
Mr Dorsey’s intentions for the new group is to outline a radical new approach to content moderation, which has dogged social media companies in recent years.