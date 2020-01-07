twitter-european-chief-bruce-daisley-departs-after-eight-years

Twitter’s top ranking London executive has departed the company and offered his services for free in the fight against climate change.

Bruce Daisley, who spent eight years at the social networking site, said that it was “time for a change” and that yesterday, Monday, January 6, was his last day.

“I feel so lucky to have worked on a product I love with the best people in the world, what an honour,” the outgoing EMEA chief wrote in a series of tweets.

Mr Daisley said he will take time off and used the opportunity to tout the paperback release of his book ‘The Joy of Work’, which will be sold under the title ‘Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat’ in the US.

“If anyone is doing anything to help fight climate change and wants someone to help them for free please hit me up,” he said.

Mr Daisley joined Twitter in 2012 from Google, where he was a director for YouTube. The University of York graduate has also previously acted as a digital advisor to Comic Relief.

Twitter has yet to line up a replacement for the outgoing EMEA boss.