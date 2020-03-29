twitter-convinced-fox-news’-judge-jeanine-pirro-was-‘tipsy’-on-air

(Photo: Fox News)

Judge Jeanine Pirro is being accused of slurring her words and coming off toasty during her Saturday’s episode of her Fox News show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, sparking her name and #DrunkJeanine to trend on Twitter Sunday morning.

The controversy started after Pirro arrived late to her show Saturday evening, appearing about 15 minutes after the episode began. Fox News anchor Jackie Ibanez filled in during the first quarter, The Wrap reported. When Pirro finally appeared, her hair was disheveled, which some pointed out was of the character for the host.

Judge Jeanine Pirro appears disheveled, tipsy after Fox News show delayed for ‘technical difficulties’ https://t.co/3cqvxbnAnS pic.twitter.com/40jUogVPoI

— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 29, 2020

As Pirro apologized for what she deemed “technical difficulties,” it was hard not to notice that her words were slurring as she spoke.

“Just the other … day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in,” she said in a clip.

Many people on social media had a lot to say about Pirro’s appearance and speculated that the Fox News personality was intoxicated.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar took to Twitter last night to share his thoughts about the state Pirro was in during the broadcasting of her show.

“OMG. What is Fox News doing putting someone on the air in the condition?” He tweeted.

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

“Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump’s most passionate fans (“Judge” Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV?” The Nation correspondent, Jeet Heer tweeted in response to Rupar.

Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump’s most passionate fans (“Judge” Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV? https://t.co/mlKghFoKSB

— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 29, 2020

New York Daily News columnist, Mike Lupica suggested Pirro’s show be renamed, “Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine.”

New name for show: Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine.

— Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 29, 2020

As of Sunday, Fox News had not commented about Pirro’s appearance.