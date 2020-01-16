twitter-apologises-for-letting-ads-target-neo-nazis

Twitter has apologised for allowing ads on its service that micro-target neo-Nazis and homophobes as it grapples with the spread of hate groups online.

Advertisers were able to target users on Twitter based on specific keywords they would use such as “transphobic” and “white supremacists” when posting about or searching for certain topics.

The company’s ads business works by creating data profiles of users based on their activity on Twitter, including posts made by users, as well as things they like, watch and retweet.

Advertisers are then able to use this data to target people with their ads. According to the BBC, using the term “neo-Nazi” as an advertisers would target the ad to an audience of up to 81,000 people in the UK alone.

Using the keywords “islamophobes”, “islamophobia” and other related terms would reach between 92,900 and 114,000 accounts using Twitter’s ads tool.