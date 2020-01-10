twitch-streamer-jenna-denies-claims-of-sexual-assault-on-stream

Famous streamer Jenna shared a story about how she forced a man to kiss her, saying she ‘got her way’.

Yet another video game streamer has been caught up in controversy, after last month one was reported to the police for being physically abusive to their child whilst trying to stream Fortnite. And now Twitch streamer Jenna has found herself being accused of sexual assault.

Jenna is a Candian video games streamer, who first started back in 2016, and during one of her streams, where she chatted with her viewers, she shared a story about how she made a man she initially rejected kiss her.

‘Six full months of the friendzone, one day I just got a crush on him and I don’t know why!’, she stated. ‘I ended up kissing him randomly, and he looked at me when I was trying to make out with him, and he said ‘this is weird’ and denied me.’

She then told the man that she was going to tell her Twitch viewers what happened, which prompted the man to kiss her, and she ‘got her way’.

The clip began making the rounds on Reddit, mostly prompting outrage from those that deemed the act sexual assault.

‘Pressuring someone by saying you would shame them publicly to ‘get it your way’, disgusting no matter if you’re a man or woman,’ wrote one person. ‘What was she thinking? How did she think people would respond to this?’ said another.

Jenna did respond to the outrage by providing more context, after appearing on a fellow user’s stream. ‘He looked at me and said ‘this is weird!’ and I was like [shocked], and I rolled over and I crossed my arms and I was like super upset, and I’m like ‘I’m gonna tell my stream!’,’ she explained. ‘And he’s like ‘K’ and he comes over and he kisses me.’

‘He told me later on, because I asked him, ‘Why did you say this is weird?’ Because he had been making moves on me for a while, and he said it was because he was shocked because he thought he was friendzoned! I literally still talk to this dude to this day, he’s my best friend. I think I should have provided more context because we’ve been on and off for years.’

The man in question also later appeared on one of Jenna’s own streams to further corroborate, saying ‘She kissed me, it caught me off guard, I said it was weird, and then you roast me for 20 minutes, and then I didn’t mean it like it was weird, like I didn’t want to. It was because it caught me off guard and I wasn’t expecting it, and so I kissed you back because it seemed like the simplest explanation, problem solved.’

Jenna asked the man if he felt she coerced him into kissing her, to which he responded with ‘No’. When asked ‘Did you want to kiss me?’ he said ‘Yes’.

This is unlikely to fan the flames, though, especially as the event has led to people tracking down an old clip of her using the n-word (viewer discretion is advised), and, in another, referring to another streamer as ‘red’.

Despite the drama, it doesn’t seem to have affected her audience numbers, as she has almost 260,000 followers on Twitch at the time of writing and still retains her Partnered status with Twitch.

