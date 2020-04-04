twinkle-khanna-reaches-her-‘breaking-point’-amid-lockdown-as-she-fails-to-mend-her-broken-slippers

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 15: 08 [IST]

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Twinkle Khanna is utilizing her self-quarantine time to fix things in the house. The actress-turned-author recently shared a video where she gave her fans a glimpse of her midlife crisis. Twinkle posted a video in which she is seen trying to fix her broken glasses with tape and torn slippers with a glue gun that refuses to work. Later, she is heard breaking into laughter and saying, "Losing track amid lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles…but now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe (leg in cast) is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately it's not working. God bless you all as well." She captioned the video as, "I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun. (sic)" Check out the video here. Meanwhile, the netizens found Twinkle's post quite hilarious. One of them commented, "Omg will you seriously stop breaking stuff! Lol!" (sic). Another fan wrote, "self servicing" with joined hands emoji. Last week, Twinkle had fractured her foot and was driven to the hospital for the treatment by her actor-husband Akshay Kumar. Sharing a picture of her injured foot on Instagram, she had written, "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway 🙂 #TheUpsideOfLockDown." (sic) Twinkle is currently under quarantine at home with her hubby Akshay and kids. The actress has been regularly posting pictures and videos to give her fans a sneak-peek into her self-isolation.